What King Charles loves to eat and ingredients banned in his kitchen, revealed

Former royal chef Carolyn Robb, who worked for King Charles from 1987 through 2000, revealed things the monarch likes to eat and ingredients that he absolutely abhors. His choices reflect his passion for the environment, the chef said which means that King Charles changes meals based on the royal household’s sustainable garden. Developing recipes for the royal household includes “prepared home cooking with the freshest of ingredients", she said, adding, “Charles especially appreciates local honey or home-grown asparagus, always from nearby suppliers.” Britain's King Charles III (R) and Camilla wave as they greet the crowd.(AFP)

Explaining, the former chef said that a list of available menus is presented to the king each morning, and he and his wife choose from that selection.

“Sometimes that would change if Charles wandered back in with something he’d picked from the garden, and it would be served for dinner that evening,” Carolyn Robb said. King Charles also prefers a clean diet: two days a week, he chooses to eat vegetarian and one day a week he gives up dairy entirely.

The royal household also bans certain ingredients.

“We didn’t use garlic or raw onion in many dishes. The family was always aware that they would be in close contact with members of the public," Carolyn Robb said.

The household participates in seasonal eating, the chef said, continuing, “Everything had to be in season. So, no imported strawberries in December. The king was never happier than eating food fresh from the garden.”

Earlier, royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011, revealed that the couple couldn’t resist the food staple.

The family would indulge in fish and chips, accompanied by a cup of tea, the butler said, explaining, “Having fish and chips says that we are British, and we’re proud of our roots as Brits. It doesn’t say anything about your status or anything because even royals love a trip to the chip shop."

