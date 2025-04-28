Russia announces 3-day surprise ceasefire in Ukraine, from May 8-10

Russia has announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8-10, coinciding with Moscow's World War II Victory Day commemorations. A damaged residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)

"The Russian side is declaring a ceasefire during the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, from midnight on May 7-8 to midnight on May 10-11. All combat operations will be suspended during this period," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response," it added.

The latest offer of a halt to the fighting comes as Russia prepares to mark the May 9 Victory Day anniversary with a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square. Putin also announced a suspension of hostilities for 30 hours during the Easter weekend, during which both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaches.

Putin's order

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the full cessation of hostilities on 'humanitarian grounds' for the Victory Day. The truce will start at 0000 on May 8 (2100 GMT May 7) and last through May 10.

The announcement comes amid US President Donald Trump’s scaled up efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine. Until that moment, Putin had refused to accept a complete unconditional ceasefire, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine and Ukraine’s mobilization effort.

Peace talks

The United States has been trying to broker a lasting ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin, despite repeated negotiations between his administration and Russian officials.

"Based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side is declaring a truce during the 80th anniversary of Victory Day," the Kremlin said.

It said from May 8 through May 10, "all hostilities" would be stopped.

The Kremlin announced a similar, 30-hour truce during Easter but while both sides reported a dip in fighting, they accused each other of hundreds of violations.