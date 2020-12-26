e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russia approves Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60: Report

Russia approves Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60: Report

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia’s national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

world Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:03 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Moscow
Coronavirus disease has claimed over 1.75 million lives worldwide.
Coronavirus disease has claimed over 1.75 million lives worldwide.(Reuters image)
         

Russia on Saturday approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia’s national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

tags
top news
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In