Russia backs Iran with 'clear stance', slams US, Israel strikes; Beijing signals readiness to maintain stability

Russia on Tuesday defended its position on the Iran-Israel conflict, rejecting criticism that it had not done enough to support Tehran. Moscow maintained that it had taken a "clear position" by condemning the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and expressed its intent to strengthen ties with Iran. Iranian sources earlier told Reuters that Tehran was dissatisfied with the extent of backing it received from Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed suggestions that Russia had fallen short in backing Iran, saying "many people are trying to spoil relations between Moscow and Tehran by adding fuel to the fire."

He added that “Russia actually supported Iran with its clear position,” and noted that Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi had “appreciated Moscow's stance” during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

According to Peskov, Araqchi told Putin that Russia stood on "the right side of history."

President Vladimir Putin condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites as “unjustified” and said that Russia would try to assist the Iranian people, although he did not provide specifics.

Iranian sources told Reuters earlier that Tehran was not fully satisfied with the level of support received from Moscow. Comparisons were also made to Russia’s response during the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, when Moscow refrained from deeper military involvement.

Peskov added it was still too early to evaluate the extent of damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Separately, Russia welcomed the ceasefire announced between Iran and Israel, after both countries and Trump confirmed a halt in hostilities.

“If a ceasefire has indeed been achieved, this can only be welcomed,” Peskov said, expressing hope “that this will be a sustainable ceasefire.”

Following earlier violations of the truce, Trump reiterated in a Truth Social post at around 9.10 am Dubai time: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!"

What is China's stance?

China’s foreign ministry responded to Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran by expressing support for peace efforts and urging all parties to seek a political resolution.

A ministry spokesperson said that “China is willing to work with the international community to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East.”

The ministry also stressed that "China calls on parties concerned to return to political settlement at an early date" and noted that “China does not want tensions to escalate and hopes a ceasefire can be achieved as soon as possible.”

As the leading buyer of Iranian oil—accounting for approximately 13.6% of China’s crude imports this year—Beijing remains particularly vulnerable to any disruption in Middle East energy supplies, making regional stability a key strategic concern.

(With inputs from agencies)