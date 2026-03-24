Russia fired nearly 1,000 drones at Ukraine, launched one of the largest daytime attacks: Kyiv air force

Russia fired almost 1,000 drones at Ukraine over the past 24 hours, following a rare barrage of strikes during daytime which killed at least three people across the country, the Kyiv air force said. The air force added that the “geography of the attack during the day was wider than at night”. (REUTERS)

“Taking into account the night attack... the enemy used almost 1,000 strike drones,” Ukraine's air force said on Telegram, AFP news agency reported.

The air force added that the “geography of the attack during the day was wider than at night” and had targeted Ukraine's western regions, hundreds of kilometres from the front.

Rare daytime drone strikes kills 3 in Ukraine Russia launched a rare daytime wave of drone strikes at Ukraine, killing at least three people across the country and wounding 30 others.

The attacks also set ablaze a building in the centuries-old centre of western Lviv, officials said, according to Reuters. A purported video footage of the incident circulating on social media showed a drone crashing into an old building next to a church in Lviv, around 60 kilometres from the Polish border, Reuters reported.

HT could not independently verify the video.

The barrage followed an overnight bombardment by Moscow that had killed five people in Ukraine.

Moscow on Tuesday launched 400 drones at Ukraine in the middle of the day, according to Ukraine's air force. This is a departure from Russia's usual tactic during the four-year war of launching massive aerial strikes at night.

Overnight strikes cause damage in 11 regions, kill five The daytime strikes on Tuesday came after overnight attacks on Ukraine which led to the deaths of five people and disrupted the power supply in Moldova, Reuters reported.

According to Ukraine's air force, Moscow fired 34 missiles and 392 drones overnight, of which 25 missiles and 365 drones were either downed or neutralised. One of the regions impacted was near the eastern city of Poltava, where two people were killed and 12 injured, including a five-year-old child, Reuters reported citing a regional official.