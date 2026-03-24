Russia fired nearly 1,000 drones at Ukraine, launched one of the largest daytime attacks: Kyiv air force
“Taking into account the night attack... the enemy used almost 1,000 strike drones,” Ukraine's air force said on Telegram.
Russia fired almost 1,000 drones at Ukraine over the past 24 hours, following a rare barrage of strikes during daytime which killed at least three people across the country, the Kyiv air force said.
“Taking into account the night attack... the enemy used almost 1,000 strike drones,” Ukraine's air force said on Telegram, AFP news agency reported.
The air force added that the “geography of the attack during the day was wider than at night” and had targeted Ukraine's western regions, hundreds of kilometres from the front.
Rare daytime drone strikes kills 3 in Ukraine
Russia launched a rare daytime wave of drone strikes at Ukraine, killing at least three people across the country and wounding 30 others.
The attacks also set ablaze a building in the centuries-old centre of western Lviv, officials said, according to Reuters. A purported video footage of the incident circulating on social media showed a drone crashing into an old building next to a church in Lviv, around 60 kilometres from the Polish border, Reuters reported.
HT could not independently verify the video.
The barrage followed an overnight bombardment by Moscow that had killed five people in Ukraine.
Moscow on Tuesday launched 400 drones at Ukraine in the middle of the day, according to Ukraine's air force. This is a departure from Russia's usual tactic during the four-year war of launching massive aerial strikes at night.
Overnight strikes cause damage in 11 regions, kill five
The daytime strikes on Tuesday came after overnight attacks on Ukraine which led to the deaths of five people and disrupted the power supply in Moldova, Reuters reported.
According to Ukraine's air force, Moscow fired 34 missiles and 392 drones overnight, of which 25 missiles and 365 drones were either downed or neutralised. One of the regions impacted was near the eastern city of Poltava, where two people were killed and 12 injured, including a five-year-old child, Reuters reported citing a regional official.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More