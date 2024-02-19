Russia hands jail terms to dozens of Navalny mourners
AFP |
Feb 19, 2024 03:16 AM IST
Details of rulings published by the city's court service on Saturday and Sunday showed 154 people had been given jail time.
Russian courts have sentenced dozens of people detained at events commemorating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to short-term prison sentences, official court announcements showed.
In the city of Saint Petersburg alone, details of rulings published by the city's court service on Saturday and Sunday showed 154 people had been given jail time of up to 14 days for violating Russia's strict anti-protest laws.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Share this article