News / World News / Russia hands jail terms to dozens of Navalny mourners

Russia hands jail terms to dozens of Navalny mourners

AFP |
Feb 19, 2024 03:16 AM IST

Details of rulings published by the city's court service on Saturday and Sunday showed 154 people had been given jail time.

Russian courts have sentenced dozens of people detained at events commemorating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to short-term prison sentences, official court announcements showed.

In the city of Saint Petersburg alone, details of rulings published by the city's court service on Saturday and Sunday showed 154 people had been given jail time of up to 14 days for violating Russia's strict anti-protest laws.

