Russia failed in initial Ukraine war aims, will focus on south and east now: US
Offering its latest assessment of the war in Ukraine, the US has said that Russia has failed in its initial war aim of subjugating all of Ukraine and will now attempt to bring parts of the country under its rule - by repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive in eastern and parts of southern Ukraine, seeking to capture territory, and then using any tactical success as a propaganda win to mask, discount or downplay its military failures.
This phase of the war, in US assessment, could well be “protracted” - and could extend to months or longer.
Speaking at the White House on Monday, Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser (NSA), who provided the assessment, also said that the West is looking to ramp up sanctions this week against Russia - particularly in light of civilian killings and discovery of mass graves in Bucha. He added that there will be three constants in the next phase of the war. “First, Russia will continue to use its military to try to conquer and occupy sovereign Ukrainian territory. Second, the Ukrainian military and people will continue to effectively and bravely defend their homeland. And third, the United States will stand by them for as long as it takes.”
Sullivan said that when Russia had launched the invasion, it aimed to seize Kyiv, replace the Volodymyr Zelensky government, and take control of much, if not all, of Ukrainian territory - and it assumed it could do so swiftly and efficiently. “But Russia did not account for the strength of the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian people, or the amount or effectiveness of military assistance provided by the United States and its allies and partners.”
Russia, he said, was now “revising its war aims”, with all indications that Russia was seeking to now surround and overwhelm Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. As the US sees it, this has involved Russia redeploying troops from northern Ukraine to the region around Donbas in the east and retreating from Kyiv to Belarus as Russia prepares to deploy additional tactical battalion groups to the east. “We assess Russia will focus on defeating the Ukrainian forces in the broader Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which encompasses significantly more territory than Russian proxies already controlled before the new invasion began in late February.”
In the south, the US expects Russia to try to hold on to the city of Kherson “to enable their control of the waterflow to Crimea, and try to block Mykolaiv so that Ukrainian forces cannot proceed to retake Kherson”.
In the north, Russia will likely keep pressure on Kharkiv, Sullivan said. “During this renewed ground offensive in eastern Ukraine, Moscow will likely continue to launch air and missile strikes across the rest of the country to cause military and economic damage - and, frankly, to cause terror, including against cities like Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Lviv.”
Sullivan said that Russian forces still outnumber Ukrainian forces, and it will now focus on fewer lines of attacks, but this does not mean that Russia will succeed in the east. “The next stage of this conflict may very well be protracted. We should be under no illusions that Russia will adjust its tactics, which have included and will likely continue to include wanton and brazen attacks on civilian targets.”
While Russia would hope to use military pressure to find a political settlement, if it succeeded in gaining traction in the east, Sullivan warned that Moscow could again regenerate forces for additional goals.
“But no matter what happens over the coming weeks, it is clear that Russia will never be welcomed by the Ukrainian people. Instead, its gains will be temporary, as the brave Ukrainian people resist Russian occupation and carry on their fight for an independent, sovereign nation that they so richly deserve.”
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics