IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia ignores appeals, sends Alexei Navalny to prison
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces three and a half years in prison at a hearing set for January 29 on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence.(AFP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces three and a half years in prison at a hearing set for January 29 on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence.(AFP)
world news

Russia ignores appeals, sends Alexei Navalny to prison

Alexei Navalny was stopped by police on Sunday night at passport control as he landed in Moscow from Berlin, where he’d gone for treatment after falling ill in August that he and western governments believe resulted from poisoning carried out by the Kremlin.
READ FULL STORY
Agencies, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:16 AM IST

Defying US and European calls to free opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a Russian court on Monday jailed him for 30 days, a day after detaining him upon arrival from Germany where he had undergone treatment for a poisoning attack.

He faces three and a half years in prison at a hearing set for January 29 on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence. In a makeshift courtroom in a police station outside Moscow, a judge spelt out the violations made by Navalny, 44, who will be held until February 15.

Navalny was stopped by police on Sunday night at passport control as he landed in Moscow from Berlin, where he’d gone for treatment after falling ill in August that he and western governments believe resulted from poisoning carried out by the Kremlin. His detention threatens a new round of tensions with the West as well as demonstrations across Russia.

In a video appeal recorded in the courtroom on Monday, he called on supporters to protest. “Don’t be scared. Come out on the streets - not for me but for yourselves and your future,” he said. Allies said they will seek to organise protests nationally on January 23. They will defy authorities’ refusal for permits.

Before the ruling, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Russia to “immediately” release Navalny and ensure his safety, adding her voice to similar calls from the US, UK and Germany. “Detention of political opponents is against Russia’s international commitments,” she said in a statement on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny police arrest opposition leader alexei navalny valdimir putin
app
Close
e-paper
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 29, 2020 after administering him with oxygen, County of Los Angeles paramedics load a potential Covid-19 patient in the ambulance before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California as a family walks by. - Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with extremely low survival chances to hospital, and to limit oxygen use, as record Covid cases overwhelm medical resources. California has emerged as the latest epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 4,000 deaths in the last two weeks alone, and hospitals bracing for another surge expected from the holiday period. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 29, 2020 after administering him with oxygen, County of Los Angeles paramedics load a potential Covid-19 patient in the ambulance before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California as a family walks by. - Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with extremely low survival chances to hospital, and to limit oxygen use, as record Covid cases overwhelm medical resources. California has emerged as the latest epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 4,000 deaths in the last two weeks alone, and hospitals bracing for another surge expected from the holiday period. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)
world news

California becomes first state to top 3 million virus cases

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:04 AM IST
The first coronavirus case in California was confirmed last Jan. 25. It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on Nov. 11 and 44 days to top 2 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sinopharm is developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a state-owned subsidiary conglomerate.(REUTERS)
Sinopharm is developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a state-owned subsidiary conglomerate.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Earlier, on Friday Drap had authorised the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump clemency likely for Lil Wayne, no pardons for Giuliani or Bannon: Reports(Reuters)
Trump clemency likely for Lil Wayne, no pardons for Giuliani or Bannon: Reports(Reuters)
world news

Trump clemency likely for Lil Wayne, no pardons for Giuliani or Bannon: Reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Trump is expected to issue more than 100 pardons and commutations on his last full day in office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
world news

Vaccine drive expands as Covid-19 probe criticises global response

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:32 AM IST
With the global death toll now past two million, many governments are betting on mass vaccination to throttle the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is expected to take swift executive actions to reverse other Trump immigration actions. (AP File Photo )
Joe Biden is expected to take swift executive actions to reverse other Trump immigration actions. (AP File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:10 AM IST
As a candidate, Biden called Trump's actions on immigration an “unrelenting assault” on American values.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andrew Cuomo (FILE)(Reuters Photo)
Andrew Cuomo (FILE)(Reuters Photo)
world news

New York governor Cuomo explores buying vaccine directly from Pfizer

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:59 AM IST
At the current pace of federal vaccine shipments to New York, it could take six months or more to get shots to the 7 million residents already eligible under federal guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security and healthcare workers wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive at the RML hospital in New Delhi.
Security and healthcare workers wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive at the RML hospital in New Delhi.
world news

LIVE: India’s new Covid-19 cases drop to over 10,000; tally tops 10.58 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The global tally of cases of Covid-19 currently stands at over 95.5 million, of which more than 2 million patients have succumbed to the infection, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows.
READ FULL STORY
Their interim report was published hours after the WHO's top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, said that global deaths from Covid-19 were expected to top 100,000 per week "very soon".(REUTERS)
Their interim report was published hours after the WHO's top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, said that global deaths from Covid-19 were expected to top 100,000 per week "very soon".(REUTERS)
world news

China reports over 100 new Covid-19 cases for seventh day

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Mainland China posted 118 new cases on Jan. 18, up from 109 a day earlier, the national health authority said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kit Malthouse told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the mishap occurred during a “regular housekeeping process” on the computer. (Reuters File Photo )
Kit Malthouse told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the mishap occurred during a “regular housekeeping process” on the computer. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

UK says 'human error' wiped 1000s of police computer records

AP, London
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Officials were trying to recover the data but he could not guarantee that no criminal investigations would be harmed by the error, Kit Malthouse said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the US population.(Reuters File Photo)
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the US population.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Joe Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Donald Trump statement

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:36 AM IST
"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," tweeted Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Student, retired firefighter charged in US Capitol riots

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people in their investigation into the ransacking of Capitol offices and attacks on police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive, as the U.S. Capitol goes into lockdown during the dress rehearsal ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive, as the U.S. Capitol goes into lockdown during the dress rehearsal ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

No indication of insider threat before inauguration, says acting Pentagon chief

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said in a statement on Monday the vetting is "normal for military support to large security events."
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington(AP File Photo )
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington(AP File Photo )
world news

First Lady Melania Trump bids farewell, says 'violence will never be justified'

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Melania Trump urged the netizens to "use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is escorted by police officers after a court hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia.(via REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is escorted by police officers after a court hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia.(via REUTERS)
world news

Jailed Navalny calls on supporters to protest after court jails him for 30 days

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:49 AM IST
With the court's order on Monday, Navalny will have to remain in prison till February 15 and a different court has been set to decide whether to convert his suspended three and a half year sentence into real jail time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers aim to curtail face recognition as technology IDs Capitol attackers

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Senator Ed Markey said in a statement that the technology may not be worth the risks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP