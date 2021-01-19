Russia ignores appeals, sends Alexei Navalny to prison
Defying US and European calls to free opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a Russian court on Monday jailed him for 30 days, a day after detaining him upon arrival from Germany where he had undergone treatment for a poisoning attack.
He faces three and a half years in prison at a hearing set for January 29 on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence. In a makeshift courtroom in a police station outside Moscow, a judge spelt out the violations made by Navalny, 44, who will be held until February 15.
Navalny was stopped by police on Sunday night at passport control as he landed in Moscow from Berlin, where he’d gone for treatment after falling ill in August that he and western governments believe resulted from poisoning carried out by the Kremlin. His detention threatens a new round of tensions with the West as well as demonstrations across Russia.
In a video appeal recorded in the courtroom on Monday, he called on supporters to protest. “Don’t be scared. Come out on the streets - not for me but for yourselves and your future,” he said. Allies said they will seek to organise protests nationally on January 23. They will defy authorities’ refusal for permits.
Before the ruling, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Russia to “immediately” release Navalny and ensure his safety, adding her voice to similar calls from the US, UK and Germany. “Detention of political opponents is against Russia’s international commitments,” she said in a statement on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California becomes first state to top 3 million virus cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump clemency likely for Lil Wayne, no pardons for Giuliani or Bannon: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive expands as Covid-19 probe criticises global response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York governor Cuomo explores buying vaccine directly from Pfizer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s new Covid-19 cases drop to over 10,000; tally tops 10.58 million
China reports over 100 new Covid-19 cases for seventh day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says 'human error' wiped 1000s of police computer records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Donald Trump statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Student, retired firefighter charged in US Capitol riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No indication of insider threat before inauguration, says acting Pentagon chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Lady Melania Trump bids farewell, says 'violence will never be justified'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed Navalny calls on supporters to protest after court jails him for 30 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers aim to curtail face recognition as technology IDs Capitol attackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox