Russia now controls 80% of Luhansk region: Governor
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
One of Russia's stated goals is to expand the territory in the Donbas under the control of Moscow-backed separatists.
Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of the Luhansk region.
Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, who renewed their offensive this week in eastern and southern Ukraine, have strengthened their attacks in the Luhansk region.
After seizing Kreminna, Haidai said the Russians now are threatening the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna and he has urged all residents to evacuate immediately.
The Donetsk region, also part of the Donbas, has seen extremely heavy fighting as well — particularly around the port city of Mariupol.
-
UK PM Johnson signals visa flexibility with India: ‘always been in favour of…’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled that he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for a free-trade deal after Britain's exit from the European Union, reported Reuters. Johnson will begin his long-delayed visit from Ahmedabad where he will meet business leaders to discuss thriving commercial, trade and people links between the two countries. He will then travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
-
Trump walks out of Piers Morgan interview, calls him ‘fool’, 'dishonest'
Former US President Donald Trump appeared to have stormed out of an interview after British television host Piers Morgan pressed him about the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a 30-second advert for Morgan new show, which will air on Rupert Murdoch's Talk TV and Fox Nation on April 25, Trump appears to get agitated when the presenter tells him that the election was “free and fair” and that “you lost”.
-
Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan: Former PM in Twitter Space
In a veiled reference to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty, hailing the Pakistan army and criticising the present army chief -- at the same time. Imran Khan made these comments in his first-ever Twitter Space, a virtual address on Twitter.
-
What is Putin's Sarmat missile that will make Russia's 'enemies think twice'?
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile which is the world's most powerful missile that is believed to be capable of penetrating any missile defence. It is colloquially known as Satan. Here is everything you need to know about Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile 1. The missile is 35.3 meters long and 3 meters in diameter.
-
Parachute demo triggers false alarm in US Capitol, causes brief evacuation
The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration, officials told The Associated Press. The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, two people familiar with the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics