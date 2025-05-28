Russia proposes date, venue for peace talks with Ukraine; expects reply

The head of Russia's delegation for peace talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, stated on Wednesday that he had sent proposals to Ukraine with dates and venues where the two sides could engage and agree to a ceasefire. Russia has proposed dates and venues for the next round of peace talks with Ukraine.(AP)

Medinsky said on the Telegram messaging app that he had called Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov on Wednesday with proposals for the date and venue of the next meeting.

"Let me emphasise: right there, on the spot, we are ready to begin an essential, substantive discussion of each of the points of the package agreement on a possible ceasefire," he said.

Medinsky said he expected a reply from Ukraine and that Russia's delegation was ready to meet its Ukrainian counterparts face-to-face in the coming days.

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that during the next round of peace talks, both countries would prepare their vision of the “modalities of settlement and ceasefire,” and would discuss the same.

Trump slams Putin for stalling Ukraine peace efforts

US President Donald Trump, who has pushed for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, recently rebuked President Vladimir Putin for stalling efforts to finalise a peace agreement, amid continuous military action.

The two countries are under pressure from the US President to end the bloodiest conflict, after their delegations met earlier this month in Istanbul, but failed to reach an agreement.

In a post on TruthSocial on Tuesday, Trump said, “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!”

Trump's comments come amid some of the biggest drone and missile attacks on Ukraine since Russia's full-scale war began in early 2022. The US President has also indicated that he is considering additional sanctions against the country.

