Home / World News / Russia rejects 700,000 fled country after Putin's military call-up

Russia rejects 700,000 fled country after Putin's military call-up

world news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 06:42 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not have exact figures for how many people had left the country since President Vladimir Putin's announcement.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a ceremony.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a ceremony.(AP)
Reuters |

The Kremlin on Thursday denied reports that 700,000 Russians have fled the country since Moscow announced a mobilisation drive to call up hundreds of thousands to fight in Ukraine.

In a briefing with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not have exact figures for how many people had left the country since President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "partial mobilisation" on Sept. 21.

"I don't think those numbers should be taken seriously," Peskov said when asked about some reports in Russian media that up to 700,000 Russians could have left the country.

Read more: A look at Russia's losses in Ukraine amid annexation boast

"I don't have exact figures, but of course they are far from what's being claimed there."

Tens of thousands of Russians, mostly military-age men, have fled the country in a bid to avoid being called up to serve in Ukraine. Kazakhstan, Georgia and Mongolia - which all share land borders with Russia - reported a surge in the number of border crossings following Putin's announcement.

But getting exact figures on how many have left for good is tricky.

Putin's mobilisation drive has proved one of Moscow's most unpopular moves since the conflict - which Russia calls a "special military operation" - began in February, triggering protests in cities and regions across the country.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out