Home / World News / Russia retaliates to Finland's NATO move? Energy firm suspends power supply
world news

Russia retaliates to Finland's NATO move? Energy firm suspends power supply

The supplies are ‘zero since midnight,’ said Timo Kaukonen, an official for RAO Nordic. The official reason cited is ‘payment arrears’.
The move is a likely retaliation to Finland's announcement it favours joining the intergovernmental alliance, which Russia has objected to. (Reuters/File Photo)
The move is a likely retaliation to Finland's announcement it favours joining the intergovernmental alliance, which Russia has objected to. (Reuters/File Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 03:07 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Russia suspended electricity supplies to Finland overnight after its energy firm RAO Nordic threatened to cut off supplies over payment arrears, an official for Finland's grid operator told AFP on Saturday.

"It is at zero at the moment, and that started from midnight as planned," Timo Kaukonen, manager for operational planning at Fingrid, said.

Also Read | Russia vows response if Finland joins NATO

The supplies "are zero since midnight," Timo Kaukonen said. RAO Nordic had Friday said it would suspend supplies, citing problems with payments, as Helsinki prepares to announce its application for NATO membership in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

RAO Nordic had Friday said it would suspend supplies, citing problems with payments, as Helsinki prepares to announce its application for NATO membership in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But the shortfall was being made up by imports from Sweden. Finland imports about 10 percent of its power from Russia.

Also Read | NATO to welcome Nordic nations Sweden, Finland as Ukraine fights off Russia

RAO Nordic says it has not been paid for electricity since May 6 but has not spelt out if this was linked to European sanctions against Russia.

Moscow's February 24 invasion has swung political and public opinion in Finland and Sweden in favour of NATO membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

Both countries have long cooperated with the Western military alliance and are expected to be able to join it quickly.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said they would be welcomed "with open arms".

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia finland nato + 1 more
russia finland nato
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Image courtesy: twitter.com/@MohamedBinZayedv

    Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to be new UAE president: Report

    The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa. Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council, news agency said, after years of calling the shots from behind the scenes while his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.

  • Sri Lankan army officers on patrol during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka temporarily lifts curfew, new PM seeks to form cabinet | 5 points

    On the brink of bankruptcy, Sri Lanka - an island nation of 22 million - is set to ease the curfew for 12 hours as the country goes through a political churning amid the worst economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe - a five-time prime minister - was appointed for the sixth time late on Thursday by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

  • PTI workers | Representational image

    Pakistan police resort to tear gas, baton-charge PTI workers: Report

    In a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has hit the street against the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistani authorities resorted to tear gas and baton-charge the party workers who were preparing for a rally in Sialkot on Saturday morning, according to local media.

  • Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in the Chaoyang district in Beijing. (AP)

    In a haze of disinfectant, China struggles with invisible enemy

    Leaving a fine mist of disinfectant in their wake, China's hazmat-clad health workers are cleaning homes, roads, parcels and even people -- but more than two years into the pandemic, experts say it is a futile measure against Covid-19. Personal possessions and home furnishings lie amid clouds of cleanser, the images show -- while in other cases the targets are city streets, walls and parks. The odds have not deterred China's disinfectant sprayers.

  • Imran Khan has repeatedly said that the US conspired with the then Opposition leaders to topple his government.

    I have ‘blocked’ numbers of those in establishment: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that the establishment is calling him but he has blocked their numbers and will not speak to anyone until a date for the general election is announced, contending that dropping an atom bomb on the country would be better than having "criminals" at the helm of the government. Khan said that he has "blocked their numbers".

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out