e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russia rolls out first approved Covid-19 drug as infections pass 500,000

Russia rolls out first approved Covid-19 drug as infections pass 500,000

The first deliveries of the new antiviral drug, registered under the name Avifavir, were made to some hospitals and clinics across the country, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said in a press release.

world Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Moscow
Finished tablets cascade down the channels of a packaging machine during the manufacture of the Favipiravir antiviral medicine, a joint venture between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and ChemRar group, at a plant in Khimki, Russia.
Finished tablets cascade down the channels of a packaging machine during the manufacture of the Favipiravir antiviral medicine, a joint venture between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and ChemRar group, at a plant in Khimki, Russia. (Bloomberg)
         

Russia on Thursday rolled out a drug approved to treat patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, its state financial backer said, as the number of infections there surpassed half a million.

The first deliveries of the new antiviral drug, registered under the name Avifavir, were made to some hospitals and clinics across the country, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said in a press release. RDIF has funded trials and has a 50% share in the drug’s manufacturer ChemRar.

The health ministry gave its approval for the drug’s use under a special accelerated process while clinical trials, held over a shorter period and with fewer people than many other countries, were still underway.

There is currently no vaccine for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and human trials of several existing antiviral drugs have yet to show efficacy.

RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev last week told Reuters the plan was for ChemRar to manufacture enough of the drug to treat around 60,000 people a month.

Dmitriev on Thursday said more than 10 countries had made requests for Avifavir supplies.

Negotiations were underway to supply the drug to almost all of Russia’s regions, with seven of its more than 80 regions receiving Thursday’s initial deliveries, Dmitriev added.

With 502,436 cases, Russia has the third highest number of infections in the world after Brazil and the United States, but has a relatively low official death toll of 6,532 - something that has been the focus of debate.

The Moscow health department on Wednesday raised its death toll for the month of May, citing changes in the way it determines the cause of death for patients suffering from other health problems.

tags
top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Live| India is not in community transmission: ICMR
Live| India is not in community transmission: ICMR
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In