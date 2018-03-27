Russia’s Putin says criminal negligence behind deadly mall fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the mall fire that killed at least 64 people in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on “criminal negligence” as he travelled there.

“What is happening here? These are not armed hostilities. This is not an unexpected release of methane. People, children came to relax,” Putin told officials in Kemerovo in comments released by the Kremlin.

“We are talking about demographics but are losing so many people. Because of what? Because of some criminal negligence, slovenliness,” he added.

The deadly fire swept through the upper floors of Winter Cherry shopping centre in Kemerovo, where a cinema complex and children’s play area were located, on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they were trying to question the mall’s owner and wanted to detain a security guard who turned off the public address system after learning of the blaze.

Four people have already been detained, including two employees of the firm that services the mall’s fire alarm.

Emergency services said they had extinguished the fire, but later said it had reignited in places, and that rescuers were struggling to recover bodies because the building’s top floor had collapsed.