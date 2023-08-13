Home / World News / Russia says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod

Russia says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod

Reuters |
Aug 13, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "There are no casualties and no damage," the Russian air defence ministry said.

Russian air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region early on Sunday morning, the Russian defence ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region flying towards Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region flying towards Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.(AFP)

"There are no casualties and no damage," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, adding the attack took place around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Read more: Iran teen, face of anti-hijab protests, ‘abducted’, 'tortured' for second time

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The Belgorod region in Russia's south borders Ukraine.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out