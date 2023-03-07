Home / World News / Russia says US is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict

Russia says US is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict

world news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 03:20 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin said that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict and welcomed China's growing diplomacy.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view of the town of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A view of the town of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict and welcomed China's growing diplomacy.

Read more: A modern Mahabharata arrives on stage at renowned Canadian theatre festival

Asked about comments by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that an "invisible hand" was driving the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the hand belonged to the United States.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out