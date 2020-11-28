e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort US spy plane over Black Sea: Report

Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort US spy plane over Black Sea: Report

Russia said its warplane returned to its base after the US reconnaissance aircraft turned away from Russia’s border. Similar incidents have happened in the area several times this year.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Moscow
Russian Su-27 fighter jets parked at Hemeimeem air base in Syria.
Russian Su-27 fighter jets parked at Hemeimeem air base in Syria.(AP)
         

Russia scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to intercept a US RC-135 reconnaissance plane flying over neutral waters in the Black Sea, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

Russia said its warplane returned to its base after the US reconnaissance aircraft turned away from Russia’s border. Similar incidents have happened in the area several times this year.

tags
top news
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘No power cuts, no communal riots’: KCR’s pitch ahead of Hyderabad civic polls
‘No power cuts, no communal riots’: KCR’s pitch ahead of Hyderabad civic polls
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In