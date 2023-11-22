close_game
News / World News / Russia shipped grain to Africa free of charge, Vladimir Putin tells G20

Russia shipped grain to Africa free of charge, Vladimir Putin tells G20

Reuters |
Nov 22, 2023 07:26 PM IST

Russia pulled out of a UN-backed deal in July that had allowed safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

Russia has sent the first vessels carrying grain to Africa free of charge, President Vladimir Putin told an online gathering of the Group of 20 leading economies on Wednesday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks during a video address.(AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks during a video address.(AP)

Russia pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal in July that had allowed safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea, but Moscow has since pledged to help developing countries that rely on Russian and Ukrainian grain exports.

In his comments to the G20 meeting, Putin also said a large share of global economic activity was shifting to Asia and Africa, and he called for a bigger role for developing nations in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

