Russia shrugs off Mueller report

Mueller’s report details extensive contacts between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian operatives who, it said, sought to tilt the election in Trump’s favour.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2019 15:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MOSCOW
Robert Mueller’s report was released on Thursday.(REUTERS)

Russia’s foreign ministry on Friday dismissed the findings of the long-awaited report by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and said it had failed to present any evidence of Russian meddling in U.S. elections, Russian news agencies reported.

Mueller’s report, released on Thursday, details extensive contacts between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian operatives who, it said, sought to tilt the election in Trump’s favour.

The report did not find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 14:10 IST

