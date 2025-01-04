Menu Explore
Russia: St Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport halts flights amid drone threats

Reuters |
Jan 04, 2025 01:51 PM IST

Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg suspended all flights from 7:45 a.m. due to safety concerns, as Russian forces shot down two drones nearby.

Russia's Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures from 7:45 a.m. (0445 GMT) on Saturday to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said.

To protect civilian aircraft, Russia's Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg briefly suspended aeroplane arrivals and departures starting at 7:45 a.m. (0445 GMT) on Saturday.(Reuters file photo)
It did not specify a reason for the decision to halt flights, but Russian airports have previously closed when there is a risk of Ukrainian drone strikes in the area.

Also read: Trapped in war: Eight Indians forced to fight for Russian Army

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northern Leningrad region containing St Petersburg, said Russian forces had shot down two drones near Luga Bay in the gulf of Finland.

"The airport is temporarily not accepting or dispatching flights," a Rosaviatsia representative wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety - this is the top priority."

