Trapped in war: Eight Indians forced to fight for Russian Army

What started as a hopeful journey for nine men from Azamgarh and Mau, lured by promises of high-paying security jobs in Russia, has turned into a harrowing ordeal. Trapped in Russia since early this year, eight remain untraceable, while one lost his life fighting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Arvind Kumar, from Azamgarh, was enticed by promises of a ₹ 2 lakh monthly salary for a security guard job in Russia (Sourced)

Two Delhi-based immigration agents, who are currently in Russia but untraceable, allegedly duped these men into signing agreements in Russian, later discovered to be contracts committing them to fight for the Russian Army. After months of forced labour building bunkers, they were sent to the war zone. Their families, too impoverished to pursue help in Delhi or Russia, now cling to fading hope, urging the Indian government to intervene.

Anita Yadav, the wife of missing Yogendra Yadav, sat with her daughter and son on a cot outside their home in Khojapur Patti village, Kishunpur, Azamgarh, on Sunday. Her visibly somber expression contrasted with the vermilion in her hair’s parting, a symbol of enduring hope amidst despair. Yogendra last spoke to his family on May 25, informing them of injuries sustained while fighting and his hospitalisation in Russia.

“We have no money to travel to Delhi to seek help,” Anita tearfully explained. “I pray daily for his safety.” Her daughter, Muskan, a Class 12 student, made an emotional appeal: “We miss Papa. We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government to help bring him back.”

Yogendra’s story mirrored that of the other victims. Arvind Kumar, a 32-year-old daily wager from Azamgarh, was enticed by promises of a ₹2 lakh monthly salary for a security guard job in Russia. He landed there in January 2024, only to be coerced into signing a deceptive agreement. Forced to labour for months building bunkers, he later underwent basic military training before being sent to the frontlines in April.

Satish Kumar, Arvind’s relative, shared their ordeal: “The agents opened bank accounts, took their ATM cards, and withdrew their salaries. Arvind last called us in June to describe the dire situation. We haven’t heard from him since.” “We’ve contacted the Indian Embassy repeatedly but only received vague responses. The government must act to locate and rescue them,” he implored.

Pawan Kumar, whose brother Deepak is also missing, narrated a similar plight.

Kanhaiya Yadav, another victim from Azamgarh, succumbed to injuries sustained while fighting for the Russian Army. His body was returned to his village last week. Kanhaiya’s son, Ajay Yadav, revealed, “He informed us that the Russian government had transferred ₹23 lakh to his account as compensation, but the agents withdrew the money. We didn’t receive a single rupee.”

Ajay, along with other grieving families, appealed for justice. “My father gave his life in a war he never chose to fight. We urge the government to bring back those still trapped and ensure they receive what is rightfully theirs.”

Brijesh Yadav, another returnee, corroborated the tales of deceit and exploitation.

The families of the missing eight men, distressed by their circumstances, have united in their appeal to the Indian government. “We cannot afford frequent trips to Delhi, let alone Russia. We beg the authorities to rescue our loved ones and bring them home,” they pleaded.

From warzone to home: Victims share their harrowing tale after safe return

Brijesh Kumar, a native of Mau district, on Monday, described the terrifying sight of drones dropping bombs, injured soldiers writhing in pain, and lifeless bodies scattered across the battlefield. This was his grim reality during his forced stint in the Russia-Ukraine war, where he was deceitfully coerced into fighting for the Russian Army.

“I went to Russia in February this year, hoping to earn a decent livelihood,” Brijesh said. “Instead, I was betrayed by immigration agents who tricked me into signing a contract I didn’t understand, forcing me into a war I had no intention of joining.”

Brijesh’s ordeal began with a 10-day training session upon his arrival in Russia. Initially assigned to build bunkers until April, he was sent to the frontlines in May.

“They handed me a machine gun and ordered me to fight,” he said. “I protested, saying I came to work as a security guard, not as a soldier. But the commander coldly replied that the contract I signed bound me to fight for Russia. I had no choice.”

Over the next 11 days, Brijesh fought in a drone-stricken war zone. “I prayed to God for my life. Every explosion, every bullet felt like it could be my last,” he said.

A bullet injury to his leg eventually took him out of the battlefield. He was rushed to a hospital, where he endured a month of treatment. During his recovery, he arranged to call his brother, Durgesh Kumar, back in India. “I begged him to save me, to get me out of Russia. I couldn’t stop crying.”

Durgesh, along with their friend Rajesh, launched a relentless campaign to bring Brijesh home. They met officials from the ministry of external affairs, who coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Russia. The intervention finally bore fruit when Brijesh’s Russian commander allowed him to leave the war zone. He boarded a flight back to India in September.

Rakesh Kumar’s story mirrored Brijesh’s. Both alleged their compensation from the Russian government was stolen by agents. They now join families of others still trapped in Russia, urging the Indian government to bring them home and recover their stolen funds.