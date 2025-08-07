Russia summons Italian envoy amid media row, cancelled Gergiev concert

Moscow said Thursday it had summoned an Italian diplomat over an "anti-Russian campaign" in Italian media, the latest development as the countries accuse each other of hostile rhetoric. Tensions rise as Russia protests Italy's media coverage and cancelled Gergiev concert, while Italy hits back over Moscow's criticism of President Mattarella.(via REUTERS)

Ties between Rome and Moscow -- already strained by the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive -- have dipped further in recent weeks.

Italy cancelled a concert last month of pro-Kremlin conductor Valery Gergiev.

On Tuesday, the Italian charge d'affaires in Moscow "was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry in connection with the ongoing anti-Russian campaign in the Italian media", the ministry said.

Moscow did not provide examples, but said they had contributed to the cancellation in July of the planned concert of Gergiev -- a vocal backer of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The concert, initially scheduled for July 27 in an 18th-century palace near Naples, caused a heated debate in Italy.

It was cancelled following protests from politicians and Russia's exiled opposition.

In late July, Rome summoned Russia's ambassador after Moscow included Italian President Sergio Mattarella on a list of Western officials critical of the Kremlin. Russia accused him of using "the language of hatred" against the country.

Other European leaders, such as Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are also on the list.

Italy has been among Kyiv's allies since the beginning of Russian offensive in Ukraine, launched in 2022, and has taken in thousands of Ukrainian refugees.