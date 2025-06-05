Russia to decide ‘how and when' to respond to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web, says Kremlin

A day after the 75-minute-long phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Moscow has stated it will decide the "how and when" of its plan to respond to Ukraine's strike on airbases. Russian President Vladmir Putin has stated that Russia will respond to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web. (AFP)

Last week, Ukraine carried out a major drone attack against Russia under 'Operation Spider's Web'. This operation targeted military airbases and aircraft across Russia.

On Wednesday during a phone call between Trump and Putin, the Russian leader stated that Moscow will respond to Ukraine's strike.

"President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields,” Trump wrote on social media.

Confirming Moscow's plan, AFP reported that the Kremlin confirmed that the attack will be carried out "as and when our military deems it appropriate."

What was Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web?

Operation Spider's Web was a covert drone attack carried out by Ukraine amid its war with Russia. The massive drone attack on June 1 was carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

The drones launched across Russia targeted key airbases and aircraft. As per the SBU, over 40 Russian bomber aircraft were destroyed, which are "regularly" used to carry out attacks against Kyiv.

As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the operation took 18 months and nine days to be planned and executed.

Russia strikes Ukraine

Hours after the Trump-Putin phone call, Russian strikes in Ukraine killed at least five people.

As per an AP report, six Russian drones hit a residential area in the Ukrainian city of Pyluky, killing five people, including a one-year-old child.

As per Zelenskyy, a total of 103 drones and one ballistic missile targeted multiple Ukrainian regions overnight, including Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odessa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Kherson.

(With inputs from AFP)