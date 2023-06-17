Home / World News / ‘Afraid’ Vladimir Putin cuts internet access at event, report claims

‘Afraid’ Vladimir Putin cuts internet access at event, report claims

ByMallika Soni
Jun 17, 2023 10:33 PM IST

The mobile internet access was blocked due to concerns over the Russian president's safety.

Russian president Vladimir Putin cut mobile internet access at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as he feared that the event could be targeted by drones, Newsweek reported quoting local journalists. The organizers announced that mobile internet access would be disrupted at the venue "due to technical work." The measure is part of security measures to ensure that drones would not attack the building. the report claimed.

Russian president Vladimir Putin. (AFP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin. (AFP)

The SPIEF forum has run annually in St. Petersburg since 1997 and comes this year against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Participants this year include lower-level officials from regions that have largely remained neutral about the conflict.

Read more: Don't miss: Prince William's cheeky sons steal the show at King Charles' birthday

The mobile internet access was blocked due to concerns over the Russian president's safety and similar measures were taken during an event attended by Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi from June 7 to 9, the report claimed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, both safety and digital security measures are being strengthened quite significantly, you could even say it's unprecedented. The enemy acts brazenly and doesn't miss an opportunity to inflict damage."

“Just use Wi-Fi, and everything will be fine," he added.

Russia has been struck by a wave of drone attacks in recent weeks, including in the capital Moscow, and in the regions of Kursk and Bryansk.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out