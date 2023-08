Explosions rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv during fresh drone attack, says mayor

Explosions jolted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday and Ukrainian anti-aircraft units were in action against attack drones, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and military officials said. Rescuers clear debris after a drone hit an educational establishment, in Kharkiv, on August 1, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that according to preliminary information, debris from a drone had fallen in the central Solomianskyi district and emergency services were already on site.

