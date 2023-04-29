Home / World News / Huge fire at Russia-annexed Crimea fuel depot after drone strike. Video

Huge fire at Russia-annexed Crimea fuel depot after drone strike. Video

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 29, 2023 03:00 PM IST

He said authorities had "the situation under control" and said there was no threat to civilian infrastructure.

A huge fire broke out on Saturday at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack.

A firefighter speaks on the walkie talkie as smoke and flame rise from a burning fuel tank in Sevastopol, Crimea. (AP)
A firefighter speaks on the walkie talkie as smoke and flame rise from a burning fuel tank in Sevastopol, Crimea. (AP)

Also Read| Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 26, including children. Kyiv vows retaliation

Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive launched last year.

"A fuel reserve is on fire in the Kazachya Bay district" of the city, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram in the early hours of Saturday.

"According to preliminary information, it was caused by a drone strike."

He said the fire's size was "around 1,000 square metres" and published images of huge clouds of smoke rising into the air.

Razvozhayev called on Crimeans to "remain calm" and in a later post said "nobody was hurt."

He said authorities had "the situation under control" and said there was no threat to civilian infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Russia said it had "repelled" a drone attack on the port.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire smoke drone attack crimea russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin ukraine + 5 more
fire smoke drone attack crimea russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin ukraine + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out