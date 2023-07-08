Ukraine not ready for NATO membership, Joe Biden says. Explains why

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit the 500-day mark, US president Joe Biden that a vote on Ukraine by NATO members would be premature. This comes as the US president is heading to Vilnius for the military alliance’s summit. US president Joe Biden speaks.(AP)

“I don’t think it’s ready for membership in NATO,” Joe Biden told CNN, according to a partial transcript of the interview.

Although, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ukraine deserves to have NATO membership, following talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader visited NATO countries, courting support ahead of the summit where members are expected to reaffirm that Ukraine will eventually join.

“Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves to be in NATO,” Erdogan said to which Zelensky responded that he was “happy to hear” that Turkey supports Ukraine’s bid to join.

Zelensky earlier said that he needs “a clear signal that Ukraine will be in the alliance. Not that the door is open for us, which is not enough, but that Ukraine will be in it."

Joe Biden also reflected on US decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions for the first time. It was a “difficult decision”, he said but that he was ultimately convinced to send the controversial weapons as Kyiv needs ammunition in its counteroffensive against Russia. The White House announced that the president approved the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

“It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill. The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition," Joe Biden said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON