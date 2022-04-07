Russia will 'defend our interests' after UN rights suspension: Kremlin
Russia on Thursday voiced regret at its suspension from the UN Human Rights Council over its invasion of Ukraine, which it said had caused "significant" troop losses, but vowed to defend its interests.
"We're sorry about that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Britain's Sky News, after the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Moscow from the rights council as punishment for the invasion.
"And we'll continue to defend our interests using every possible legal means," he insisted.
"We have significant losses of troops. And it's a huge tragedy for us," Peskov added, without specifying a toll. Russia in late March said it had lost 1,351 soldiers with another 3,825 wounded.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman also defended the causes and course of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
"Mariupol is going to be liberated from nationalistic battalions. We hope it is going to happen sooner than later," he said of the devastated port city.
Peskov rejected allegations of a massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as "a well-staged insinuation", claiming that bodies found in the streets were placed after Russian troops withdrew.
"We are living in days of fakes and lies which we meet every day," he said, speaking in English by video link from Moscow.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was scheduled to visit Taiwan, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Pelosi, according to media reports, will now not travel. "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's Spokesperson said in a statement.
Russia suspended from UNHRC over Ukraine killings, India abstains on resolution
The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council of the world body for its atrocities in Ukraine. The UNGA voted on a resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the Moscow's military aggression in the east European nation. India abstained on the resolution that was adopted in the UN General Assembly on Russia, said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti.
Pak SC deals a blow to Niazi’s conspiracy theory, trust vote on April 9
The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared the ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissing no-confidence motion unconstitutional. The top court has also ordered the restoration of Assembly. The voting on no-confidence is to take place on April 9. The opposition had challenged the dissolution of the national assembly by President Arif Alvi on Imran Khan advice. Imran Khan has alleged a US hand behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government.
Ukraine war: Moscow says Kyiv’s draft peace deal unacceptable, reveals US role
Russia currently is under heavy criticism from Ukraine and the West for allegedly committing war crimes in Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of Kyiv. Last week, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes were found in the town, with Kyiv claiming they were executed by retreating Russian soldiers. Moscow, however, has flat out denied the allegations.
Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months
As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Thursday general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news agency ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.
