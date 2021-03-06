Russian, Chinese hackers targeted Europe drug regulator: Reports
- The Amsterdam-based European drug regulator in December reported a cyberattack in which documents relating to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines were stolen and leaked on the internet.
A Russian intelligence agency and Chinese spies were behind cyberattacks on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last year, Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reported, citing sources close to the investigation into the breach.
The Amsterdam-based European drug regulator in December reported a cyberattack in which documents relating to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines were stolen and leaked on the internet.
The Russian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Saturday, but Moscow has repeatedly denied western allegations of hacking.
China's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment. Beijing has said previously it firmly opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyber attacks.
The EMA launched an investigation with Dutch and European law enforcement authorities, but has so far provided no details on who may have carried out the attacks.
De Volkskrant on Saturday reported that the EMA was targeted by Chinese spies in the first half of 2020, followed by Russian intelligence agents later in the year.
The Chinese gained access by hacking the systems of a German university, the newspaper quoted sources as saying, while the Russians are alleged to have exploited flaws in the EMA's two-step verification login and other types of cyberdefence.
"A criminal investigation by law enforcement authorities and other entities is ongoing and EMA is of course fully cooperating," EMA spokeswoman Monika Benstetter said in an emailed response, declining further comment.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach the relevant enforcement agencies for comment on Saturday's report.
The alleged Russian hackers had access to the EMA's systems for more than a month, the sources told De Volkskrant.
They were mainly interested in which countries would use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and how much they would buy, the newspaper added.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced soon after the EMA's initial disclosure that documents relating to their vaccine were accessed in the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice
- The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes to slow down police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unruly Indian man forces Air France flight to make emergency landing in Bulgaria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
- A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian, Chinese hackers targeted Europe drug regulator: Reports
- The Amsterdam-based European drug regulator in December reported a cyberattack in which documents relating to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines were stolen and leaked on the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World divided on India’s waiver proposal to WTO on Covid. What are the arguments
- Last month, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal expressed hope that the global pharmaceutical industry will show "big heart" and support India’s proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic risks undoing gains for women, Germany's Merkel warns
- "We have to make sure that the pandemic does not lead us to fall back into old gender patterns we thought we had overcome," Merkel said in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK takes step that may impact tax loophole favored by big tech
- Sunak’s plan repeals legislation that means companies based in European Union member states could stop benefiting from tax exemptions on intra-group interest and royalties payments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘One day, an icon, next day, a threat’: Amanda Gorman on being racially profiled
- Gorman made the response to her own tweet from February in which she had shared a profile done by Washington Post on her and talked about the disparity between herself and "everyday Black girls."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan
- The members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, Chak No 135-P, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, reported The News International.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s top leaders leave tough climate decisions to bureaucrats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bus accident in Poland kills six Ukrainians, injures 41
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox