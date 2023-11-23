Russian court fines Google over 'fakes' about Ukraine war
Reuters |
Nov 23, 2023 09:22 PM IST
Russia has repeatedly clashed with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute
A Russian court fined Alphabet's Google on Thursday 4 million roubles ($44,582) for its failure to delete what the court called fake information about the course of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
Russia has repeatedly clashed with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
