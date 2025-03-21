Menu Explore
Russian energy facility near Ukraine border set ablaze; Kyiv, Moscow blame each other

AFP |
Mar 21, 2025 04:08 PM IST

The Sudzha gas metering facility is in territory seized by Ukrainian forces in their cross-border offensive into Russia's western Kursk region

A Russian energy facility near the border with Ukraine that used to pump gas to Europe was set ablaze overnight in an attack both Moscow and Kyiv blamed on each other.

Sudzha gas metering facility is in territory seized by Ukrainian forces in their cross-border offensive into Russia's western Kursk region (Image source: Reuters)(REUTERS)
Sudzha gas metering facility is in territory seized by Ukrainian forces in their cross-border offensive into Russia's western Kursk region (Image source: Reuters)

The alleged strike comes amid mounting pressure for a temporarily halt to attacks on energy sites.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have agreed in principle to the 30-day pause.

The Sudzha gas metering facility is in territory seized by Ukrainian forces in their cross-border offensive into Russia's western Kursk region, launched August.

Moscow's troops have since wrested back control of most of the area and Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukrainian troops still there to surrender.

Also Read: Ukraine's Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire after Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump 90-minute phone call

Russian state media and several social media accounts linked to the security services published images of the station in flames overnight, alleging it had been attacked by Ukraine.

Some Russian military bloggers reported the site had been "destroyed".

AFP could not verify the extent of the damage.

Ukraine's general staff says attack were 'groundless'

Ukraine's general staff said claims that it was behind the attack were "groundless" and said Russia had "fired artillery at the facility".

Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire burning at the site.

Reports on Russian social media said the flames were visible dozens of kilometres (miles) away.

There was no comment from Russian officials.

Representatives from both countries will hold parallel talks with United States officials in Saudi Arabia in Monday.

US President Donald Trump has said he can end the three-year war.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
