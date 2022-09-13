Russian foreign minister granted visa to attend UN general assembly: Report
Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the 77th session of the assembly, which opens in New York today.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations' General Assembly, a Russian news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.
Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the 77th session of the assembly, which opens in New York today.
Read more: Russia carrying out 'massive' strikes on Ukraine front lines: Report
"Today, visas were given to Lavrov and a number of those who will accompany him," Interfax quoted the foreign ministry as saying.
Moscow has accused the United States of trying to block Russia's full participation in the general assembly by delaying the granting of visas for Russians to attend. The forum's high-level sessions get underway next week.
The Kremlin on Tuesday said the United States was "violating its obligations" by not issuing visas to Russia's full delegation and said it was taking steps to hold both the U.N. and the U.S. to account over the situation.
-
Russia carrying out 'massive' strikes on Ukraine front lines: Report
The Russian military said Tuesday it had launched "massive strikes" on all front lines in Ukraine, after Kyiv's forces made dramatic advances in a counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
-
No mobilization yet: Russia's response after military setbacks in Ukraine
The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no discussion of a nationwide mobilisation to bolster the country's military campaign in Ukraine, days after a surprise Ukrainian offensive drove Russia out of almost all of Kharkiv region. Military commentators ordinarily supportive of the campaign reacted with fury after Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday said it was abandoning Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in a "regrouping" after the lightning counteroffensive last week.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. Here's how it is unique
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, will lie in state in London for four days ahead of the monarch's funeral on September 19. The coffin is said to be crafted more than three decades ago, AFP reported. Here are more details about the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II: Lead lined coffin The queen's English oak coffin was made at least 32 years ago and is lined with lead in accordance with royal family customs.
-
Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report
Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday. Read more: Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.
-
German man, 50, jailed for life for killing cashier who told him to wear mask
A 50-year-old German man was jailed for life Tuesday for shooting dead a petrol station cashier because he was angry about being told to wear a mask while buying beer. After a brief argument, the man left. His defence team had sought a sentence of manslaughter, rather than murder. "Since he knew he couldn't reach the politicians responsible, he decided to kill him (Alex W.)," prosecutor Nicole Frohn said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics