Russian Navy's deputy chief killed in Kursk while fighting the war with Ukraine

Ukraine has killed the deputy chief of the Russian Navy, major general Mikhail Gudkov, one of the country's most high-profile kills since the war with Moscow started back in 2022. A view shows flowers placed in front of a board with a photograph of Major General Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy head of the Russian Navy who, according to local authorities, was recently killed in the Kursk region amid Russia-Ukraine conflict.(REUTERS)

Gudkov was killed while fighting in Russia’s Kursk region, according to the governor of Primorsky in Russia’s far east region, Oleg Kozhemyako, CNN reported.

Major general Mikhail Gudkov was the deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy. He was also leading the 155th brigade that fought in the Ukraine war. He is one of Russia’s highest-ranking officers to have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

In a statement quoted by CNN, Governor Kozhemyako described Gudkov as a “strong-willed warrior” who had “died while performing his duty as an officer together with his fellow soldiers.” Kozhemyako did not provide any further details on the circumstances of Gudkov’s death.

He had previously awarded Gudkov with medals of bravery and said the two had spoken a lot over the years.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed Gudkov’s death on Thursday, saying he was killed in combat in the Kursk region. There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had appointed Gudkov as the deputy chief of the Navy for coastal and ground forces in March.

“Since the minister and the Chief of the General Staff believe that your experience needs to be replicated in other units, I have decided to transfer you to a position to increase your level of responsibility,” Putin had said at the time of his appointment.

Accusations of war crimes against major general Mikhail Gudkov

The Ukrainian military has been accusing Mikhail Gudkov and other members of his former 155th brigade of committing war crimes in Ukraine. The accusations include the killing of civilians in the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Gostomel in the early months of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

Kyiv has also alleged that the 155th brigade led by Gudkov was killing the Ukrainian prisoners of war, a war crime according to the Geneva Convention.

Russia has consistently denied committing war crimes in Ukraine, while allegations and counter-allegations have been flying around for the entire duration of the war up until this point.