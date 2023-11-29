close_game
News / World News / Russian strikes hit private homes, 4 dead, claims Ukraine

Russian strikes hit private homes, 4 dead, claims Ukraine

Reuters |
Nov 29, 2023 12:03 AM IST

A five-storey building was shelled in the morning in the southern town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Russian attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday hit residential buildings, private houses, and a coal mine, killing four and injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said.

Representational picture(REUTERS)

"A 63-year-old man was killed. Two women, aged 65 and 63, were injured," he said on Telegram messenger.

Later, Lysak added, Russian troops launched a drone attack, injuring one more person. "Nikopol district experienced a dozen attacks in a day," he added.

Three apartment buildings, two industrial enterprises, an administrative building, and vehicles were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also targeted.

Images shared by Lysak showed the remains of a building under fire, shattered windows, and piles of construction waste.

In a separate attack in the afternoon, Russian shelling destroyed at least five private houses in a northern settlement by the border with Russia, Sumy regional prosecutors reported.

Two bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and a 7-year-old girl died in hospital after a car she was in came under fire, the prosecutors said on Telegram. Three people have been injured.

Russian troops also used two guided aerial bombs in an attack on the eastern town of Toretsk, extremely close to the front line.

"А one-storey building on the site of the mine was damaged... Four people were rescued from the rubble," the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Telegram.

Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in its frequent air strikes.

