Russia's ‘Black Widow’ spy's new mission has a Putin link. Who is Anna Chapman?

Infamous red-haired Russian spy Anna Chapman has reportedly been assigned a new mission to head the newly-established Museum of Russian Intelligence. A 43-year-old former British citizen, she was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in New York in 2010 but deported to Moscow later in a high-profile spy swap.

She has now been appointed to head the new project, which is registered near Gorky Park in Moscow and linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top secret service, SVR. The museum is set to spotlight the history and "achievements" of Russian espionage. Led by Sergey Naryshkin, the current SVR chief and a trusted associate of Putin, it will honour the legacy of Russian spies.

Who is Anna Chapman?

Chapman first rose to fame in London, where her charm helped her move among influential business leaders, politicians, and oligarchs. According to a report by The Sun, a London-based Russian agent noticed her networking skills and recruited her.

Her tale has led many on social media to call her the real-life ‘Black Widow’, a popular character from Marvel Comics. She became a British citizen through her marriage to Alex Chapman, though it ended as suddenly as it started.

In her book “BondiAnna. To Russia with Love”, published last year, Chapman presented herself as a real-life female 007, claiming her appearance and confidence helped her reach circles of great influence.

She wrote, “I knew the effect I had on men. Nature had generously endowed me with the necessary attributes: a slim waist, a full chest, a cascade of red hair. All I needed was to emphasise it – which I did with simple yet sexy outfits, light makeup, and an effortless air about me. Most importantly, I didn’t try too hard to please. And it worked like magic.”

Arrested and then deported from US

She came into the public eye in 2010 after being arrested by the FBI in New York as part of a Russian sleeper cell. The decade-long probe revealed undercover agents living "illegally" in the United States.

However, she was deported later as part of a swap deal that also saw double agent Sergei Skripal move to Britain.

Where is Anna Chapman now?

After going back to Russia, Chapman rebuilt her image, starting as a businesswoman before moving on to television and social media. She is still a supporter of Vladimir Putin and is now a mother to a baby boy.

She has recently returned to the public eye using the alias Anna Romanova.