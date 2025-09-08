Russia’s cancer vaccine ready for approval after successful testing: Report

Russia’s experimental cancer vaccine has passed preclinical testing, showing both safety and high effectiveness, the country's news agency TASS has reported, citing the head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA). Cancer vaccines are currently available for some prostate and bladder cancers(Unsplash)

Veronika Skvortsova, the head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that research on the vaccine has been underway for several years, with the past three years devoted to mandatory preclinical studies.

“The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval,” she said, according to the Russian news agency.

The FMBA chief stressed that the preclinical results confirmed the drug’s safety, even after repeated doses, and demonstrated marked efficacy. Tumor shrinkage and slower progression were observed in 60–80% of cases, depending on the disease, while survival rates also improved.

According to Skvortsova, the vaccine will first be used against colorectal cancer. Work is also advancing on vaccines for glioblastoma and certain forms of melanoma, including ocular melanoma, which are in late stages of development, she added.

Skvortsova was speaking at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum, which was held in Vladivostok from September 3 to September 6.

The business program featured over 100 thematic sessions, divided into seven tracks. The forum brought together over 8,400 participants from more than 75 countries and territories.

Cancer vaccines are currently available for some prostate and bladder cancers, and more are being researched, as per the American Cancer Society.