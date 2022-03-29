Home / Business / Russia's ruble jumps back, surges 10% after Moscow's talks with Kyiv
business

Russia's ruble jumps back, surges 10% after Moscow's talks with Kyiv

  • The Russian currency stood at 85.42 rubles to the dollar at around 1245 GMT.
Women look at a screen displaying exchange rate at a currency exchange office in St. Petersburg, Russia.(AP)
Women look at a screen displaying exchange rate at a currency exchange office in St. Petersburg, Russia.(AP)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 06:42 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

The ruble, which fell sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, surged by more than 10 percent against the dollar on Tuesday following progress in talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Russian currency stood at 85.42 rubles to the dollar at around 1245 GMT. It had plunged to an unprecedented level of 150 to the greenback in recent weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out