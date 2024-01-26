 Russia's top geneticist claims people can live to 900 if… they don't ‘sin’ | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia's top geneticist claims people can live to 900 if… they don't ‘sin’

Russia's top geneticist claims people can live to 900 if… they don't ‘sin’

PTI |
Jan 26, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Russia fires a top geneticist who claimed people could live to 900 before sins caused Biblical flood.

Russia's science and higher education ministry has dismissed the head of a prestigious genetics institute who sparked controversy by contending that humans once lived for centuries and that the shorter lives of modern humans are due to their ancestors' sins, state news agency RIA-Novosti said on Thursday.

A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.(AP)

Although the report did not give a reason for the firing of Alexander Kudryavtsev, the influential Russian Orthodox Church called it religious discrimination.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kudryavtsev, who headed the Russian Academy of Science's Vavilov Institute of General Genetics, made a presentation at a conference in 2023 in which he said people had lived for some 900 years prior to the era of the Biblical Flood and that “original, ancestral and personal sins” caused genetic diseases that shortened lifespans.

Read more: What's happening: Japan has over 2 million foreign workers now

He also claimed that children “up to the seventh generation are responsible for the sins of their fathers,” according to the Russian news website Meduza.

The head of the Russian church's commission on family issues, Fyodor Lukyanov, said Kudryavtsev's dismissal “for religious beliefs and statements in accordance with these beliefs violates the ethics of the scientific community”, RIA-Novosti said.

“We have already gone through Soviet times, when genetics was long considered a pseudoscience,” Lukyanov said.

The Soviet Union under Josef Stalin suppressed conventional genetics in favour of the theories of Trofim Lysenko, who contended that acquired characteristics could be inherited by offspring.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On