Russia-Ukraine crisis: 13 nations that have banned Russian flights from its airspace

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine entered the fourth day on Sunday, Reuters reported citing an official that the European Union (EU) could ban Russian flights from its airspace.

If the ban takes effect, Russia would face a total airspace closure to its west.

Although a decision in the matter is yet to finalised by the EU, as many as 13 countries have so far banned Russian flights from their airspace.

Finland, which borders Russia, and Belgium said on Sunday that it has closed its airspace for Russian planes.

“Finland is preparing to close airspace from Russian air traffic,” Finnish transport minister Timo Harakka announced on Twitter.

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia has shut its airspace for several of the 13 nations.

All the countries made the decision to ban Russian flights in condemnation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the fracas that has defined the east European country as a result.

Here's a list of 13 nations that have banned Russian flights from their airspace:

United Kingdom Ireland Finland Belgium Latvia Estonia Lithuania Poland Bulgaria Czech Republic Moldova Romania Slovenia

On Sunday, huge explosions hit the south of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, even as Russian soldiers entered Kharkhiv after they blew up a gas pipeline earlier in the day.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops were aiming residential buildings and non-militarised areas. Meanwhile, he has rejected Russia's offer to hold talks in Belarus - the place where several peace talks were held in the past.

"Any other city in a country from whose territory missiles do not fly would suit us," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president has proposed Warsaw in Poland, Bratislava in Slovakia, Budapest in Hungary, Istanbul in Turkey, and Baku in Azerbaijan as possible alternative locations for peace talks.