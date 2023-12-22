close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia-Ukraine war: 12 injured in drone attack on Donetsk

Russia-Ukraine war: 12 injured in drone attack on Donetsk

AFP |
Dec 22, 2023 11:26 PM IST

The Donetsk region and its main city, which goes by the same name, have been regularly bombarded by Ukrainian forces.

Twelve people were wounded Friday in a Ukrainian drone attack in the eastern Donetsk region partially controlled by Russian forces or their proxies since 2014, regional authorities said.

Smoke rises over buildings in an aftermath of recent shelling in Donetsk, (AFP)
Smoke rises over buildings in an aftermath of recent shelling in Donetsk, (AFP)

"A shell dropped by a drone in the Kirov district wounded 12 people today," Denis Pushilin, the head of the Moscow-appointed administration said on Telegram.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Those injured included rescue workers and municipal service officials, he added.

The Donetsk region and its main city, which goes by the same name, have been regularly bombarded by Ukrainian forces.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out