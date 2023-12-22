Russia-Ukraine war: 12 injured in drone attack on Donetsk

Twelve people were wounded Friday in a Ukrainian drone attack in the eastern Donetsk region partially controlled by Russian forces or their proxies since 2014, regional authorities said. Smoke rises over buildings in an aftermath of recent shelling in Donetsk, (AFP)

"A shell dropped by a drone in the Kirov district wounded 12 people today," Denis Pushilin, the head of the Moscow-appointed administration said on Telegram.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Those injured included rescue workers and municipal service officials, he added.

The Donetsk region and its main city, which goes by the same name, have been regularly bombarded by Ukrainian forces.