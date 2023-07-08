Home / World News / 6 killed after Russia's shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region

6 killed after Russia's shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Reuters |
Jul 08, 2023 03:20 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Kyrylenko said the shelling took place at about 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) and a residential area in the small city was hit.

Russian artillery shelling killed at least six civilians and wounded another five in Lyman in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Saturday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional governor, said.

Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region. (AP)
"A house and a shop were damaged. Police are working on the site," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The city of Lyman is a key railway junction in the eastern Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military said in its daily military update that it had repelled Russian troops' assault attempts near Lyman.

