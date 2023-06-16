Home / World News / Air alert issued across Ukraine's Kyiv amid African leaders' peace mission visit

Air alert issued across Ukraine's Kyiv amid African leaders' peace mission visit

Reuters |
Jun 16, 2023 01:54 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv authorities issued the alert after the Ukrainian air force said several Russian Kalibr missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.

An air raid alert was issued in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Kyiv region on Friday as African leaders visited on a peace mission.

A view shows the Ukrainian capital at sunset during an air raid alert. (Reuters)
Kyiv authorities issued the alert after the Ukrainian air force said several Russian Kalibr missiles had been launched from the Black Sea and were "heading north" towards Kyiv.

The Kyiv military administration later said Ukrainian forces had put air defence systems into action outside the capital and urged residents to stay in shelters.

It gave no more details.

The African delegation was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv later on Friday.

