If China supports Russia…: Ukraine's Zelensky's dire ‘world war’ warning

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned China against supporting Russia amid the Ukraine war saying that doing so would bring on a world war.

"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like it to be on our side," Zelensky told German daily Die Welt.

"At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible. But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here," he further said.

“Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that,” he added.

The comments come as US president Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky, expressing solidarity ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country. Joe Biden spent more than five hours in Kyiv, recalling the fears nearly a year ago that Russia might take the city.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you," Joe Biden said.

“The cost that Ukraine has had to bear has been extraordinarily high. And the sacrifices have been far too great. We know that there’ll be very difficult days and weeks and years ahead. But Russia’s aim was to wipe Ukraine off the map. Putin’s war of conquest is failing," Joe Biden added.

On Russian president Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden said, “He’s counting on us not sticking together. He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now. God knows what he’s thinking, but I don’t think he’s thinking that. But he’s just been plain wrong. Plain wrong.”

