Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates: Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Kherson, Odesa

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine has accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where hundreds of bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture were found scattered on the ground. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the footages and images from Bucha as "a punch in the gut."
Meanwhile, Russia has denied the allegations and Moscow requested the United Nations Security Council convene for a discussion on what its defence ministry called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" by Kyiv.
About 410 civilian bodies were recovered from in and around the Kyiv region that was retaken from Russia. The United Nations said Sunday that the discovery of mass graves raised “serious and disturbing questions” about possible war crimes, and stressed the importance of preserving evidence.
The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia entered the sixth week even as talks are underway between the two sides to come to a peaceful resolution. Tens of thousands of Russian troops had entered Ukraine on February 24 in what Moscow called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities. While Ukrainian forces continue to mount stiff resistance, the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its troops.
Apr 04, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Kherson, Odesa
A series of explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa, according to local media and a Reuters witness. There was no official information about the attack.
Apr 04, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Russia denies ‘massacre’ in Ukraine's Bucha
Russia has denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, describing footage and photographs of dead bodies as a "provocation" and a "staged performance" by Kyiv. Read full story
Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite imagery of Ukraine, said the first signs of excavation for a mass grave at the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints were seen on March 10.
Russia and Ukraine are set to resume their peace talks via video conference on Monday. Interfax reported the Kremlin as saying that Russia would achieve all of its aims of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, and hoped that the two sides could finally sign some sort of peace deal.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
