Russia may seize property of war critics who fled country: They pour dirt on…

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s close ally said that Moscow may confiscate the property of Russians who left the country and "insulted" the state and its armed forces from abroad. The proposal was made by speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament Vyacheslav Volodin.

The move may be aimed at opposition figures who have been designated as "foreign agents" for condemning the Ukraine war after fleeing the country to avoid arrest.

"Recently, some of our fellow citizens consider it possible to insult Russia, its inhabitants, soldiers and officers, and openly support villains, Nazis and murderers," Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Their goal is clear - to curry favour and try to maintain their well-being abroad," he further said adding the legal responses to combat extremism in Russia, "rehabilitation of Nazism" or discrediting the armed forces were not sufficient to deal with these foreign-based "reprobates".

"While abroad, they rent out real estate and continue to receive payments at the expense of Russian citizens. At the same time, they allow themselves to publicly pour dirt on Russia, insult our soldiers and officers. They feel they have impunity, believing that justice cannot reach them," he said.

Vyacheslav Volodin has been speaker of the lower house since 2016. He has previously held a senior role in the presidential administration.

