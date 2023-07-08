Home / World News / Russia seeks UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream blasts

Russia seeks UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream blasts

Reuters |
Jul 08, 2023 03:34 PM IST

Russia has requested a new meeting of the UN Security Council on July 11 to discuss the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.

Russia has requested a new meeting of the UN Security Council for July 11 to discuss last September's explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a senior Russian diplomat at the United Nations said on Saturday.

Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor. (Reuters)
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor. (Reuters)

Russia has unsuccessfully demanded access to investigations by Sweden and other countries into the blasts, which severely damaged the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea.

"We requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council on the Nord Stream blasts for July 11," Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

He also said Russia would invite "a couple of interesting impartial speakers" to the meeting.

Russia failed in March to get the UN Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry.

Moscow has said the West was behind the blasts. Western governments have denied involvement, as has Ukraine, which is fighting Russian forces on its territory.

The pipeline blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. Sweden, Denmark and Germany have said that their own separate investigations were still active and Russia had been informed.

