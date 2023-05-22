Home / World News / Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine's Dnipro: Report

Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine's Dnipro: Report

Reuters |
May 22, 2023 09:44 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: With a Ukrainian counteroffensive looming, Russia has resumed missile and drone strikes this month after a near two-month lull.

Russia launched an overnight air attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, officials said early on Monday, with media reporting a series of blasts.

It was not immediately known whether the blasts were air defence systems destroying their targets or Russian missiles or drones hitting their targets. (File/ Reuters)
It was not immediately known whether the blasts were air defence systems destroying their targets or Russian missiles or drones hitting their targets but the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, of which Dnipro is the administrative centre, praised defenders.

"Thanks to the defence forces, we withstood the attack. Details will come in due time," the governor Serhiy Lysak, said on his Telegram messaging app, referring to Russian forces as "terrorists".

RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that some 15 blasts were heard in Dnipro during more than 90 minutes of air raid alerts.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

With a Ukrainian counteroffensive looming, Russia has resumed missile and drone strikes this month after a near two-month lull. Waves of attacks now come several times a week, the most intense of the war.

russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war + 2 more
