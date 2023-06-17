Home / World News / ‘Ukraine war has to end’: South Africa's Ramaphosa to Vladimir Putin. His reply

‘Ukraine war has to end’: South Africa's Ramaphosa to Vladimir Putin. His reply

ByShobhit Gupta
Jun 17, 2023 10:32 PM IST

The peace mission, the first of its kind by African leaders carries importance for Africa, which relies on food and fertiliser deliveries from Russia & Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday hailed the ‘peace mission’ and 'balanced approach' of the African nations towards the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said that he is open to dialogue to implement peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (via Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (via Reuters)

"We welcome the balanced approach of African friends to the Ukraine crisis. We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want to implement peace based on the principles of justice and respect for the parties' legitimate interests," Putin told African leaders from seven countries, reported news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told his Russian counterpart that the conflict in Ukraine had to stop. "This war has to have an end... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means. This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world," he said.

The delegation, which arrived in Russia Saturday a day after meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, includes premiers of South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic and the Comoro islands.

The peace mission, the first of its kind by African leaders carries particular importance for Africa, which relies on food and fertiliser deliveries from Russia and Ukraine. The war has impeded exports from one of the world’s most important breadbaskets.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 4 more
vladimir putin russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out