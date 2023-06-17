‘Ukraine war has to end’: South Africa's Ramaphosa to Vladimir Putin. His reply

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday hailed the ‘peace mission’ and 'balanced approach' of the African nations towards the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said that he is open to dialogue to implement peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin. (via Reuters)

"We welcome the balanced approach of African friends to the Ukraine crisis. We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want to implement peace based on the principles of justice and respect for the parties' legitimate interests," Putin told African leaders from seven countries, reported news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told his Russian counterpart that the conflict in Ukraine had to stop. "This war has to have an end... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means. This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world," he said.

The delegation, which arrived in Russia Saturday a day after meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, includes premiers of South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic and the Comoro islands.

The peace mission, the first of its kind by African leaders carries particular importance for Africa, which relies on food and fertiliser deliveries from Russia and Ukraine. The war has impeded exports from one of the world’s most important breadbaskets.

(With inputs from agencies)