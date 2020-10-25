e-paper
World News / Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78: Company

Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78: Company

Lee, who turned Samsung Electronics into a global tech giant, was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.

world Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 06:51 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Seoul
Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday.
Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee died at the age of 78 on Sunday, the company said.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kun-hee Lee, Chairman of Samsung Electronics,” the firm said in a statement.

Lee, who turned Samsung Electronics into a global tech giant, was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.

