Islamabad, President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday gave oath to Sarfraz Dogar as acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, a move that has drawn ire of judges and opposition parties. Sarfraz Dogar's oath as acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court draws ire of fellow judges & opposition

Dogar made headlines when he was transferred last month to the Islamabad High Court from the Lahore High Court .

Judges, lawyers and opposition parties criticised the development as Dogar was 13th on the seniority list of the judges but rose to the second position in IHC.

He was tipped to rise to the top after the elevation of the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to the Supreme Court. Five other IHC judges opposed his rise and challenged Dogar’s seniority.

However, ignoring all concerns, Dogar was sworn-in at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the official residence of the president of Pakistan.

The official notification read: “President of Pakistan appointed Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court with effect from the day he takes oath of his office till the appointment of regular chief justice.”

The appointment was made under Article 196 of the Constitution. Dogar’s rise was opposed by fellow justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, and Saman Rafat, who consider his elevation as a violation of rules for determination of seniority of judges.

Leading opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also opposed Dogar’s new role as the party founded by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan fears that it would lead to manipulation of cases related to Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders.

“The appointment of Justice Sarfraz Dogar may impact the hearing of cases of PTI leaders,” said PTI Senator Ali Zafar while speaking in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Justice Farooq was among the seven judges elevated to the Supreme Court. They took charge at a separate ceremony in Islamabad, where Chief Justice Yahya Afridi administered the oath.

